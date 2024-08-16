Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $120.39 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.