Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.95

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $34.95 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,544,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,531,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00407622 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
