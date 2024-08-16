Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) PT Lowered to $4.25

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of LAAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,504. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $54,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

