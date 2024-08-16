LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of LGMK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,703. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $343,391.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 148.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.78%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogicMark will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.