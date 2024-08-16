LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of LGMK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,703. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $343,391.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 148.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.78%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogicMark will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

