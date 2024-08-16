Loop Capital Cuts Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target to $15.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Katapult Stock Performance
Shares of Katapult stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,232. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
