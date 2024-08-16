Loop Capital Cuts Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target to $15.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of Katapult stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,232. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

