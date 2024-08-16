Loop Capital Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.14.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $149.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.