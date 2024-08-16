Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $68,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. 16,316,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,062,401. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

