Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $10.15 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. 3,674,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

