Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 503,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,241. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

