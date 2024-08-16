Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $231,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.56. 832,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,448. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,635. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

