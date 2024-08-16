Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $764.86. The stock had a trading volume of 267,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $727.70 and a 200-day moving average of $679.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

