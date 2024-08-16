Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 344 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $97,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.40. The stock had a trading volume of 577,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,030. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.69 and its 200 day moving average is $534.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $593.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

