Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.68. 2,209,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

