Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

