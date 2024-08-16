Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 645 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.99. 3,172,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.