Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

