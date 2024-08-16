Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $112.92. 514,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

