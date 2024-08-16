Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,734,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 27,424,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

