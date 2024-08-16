Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

Shares of AU stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

