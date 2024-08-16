Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,845. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

