Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $60,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,348. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.