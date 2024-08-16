Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 4.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.47. 10,556,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 20,066,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

