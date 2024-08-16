Lundin Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUG. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.73.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$25.01 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

