Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.73.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.35. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

