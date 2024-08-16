Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.