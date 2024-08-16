Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 615,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,093. The company has a market cap of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.