Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 68.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 622.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 31,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,927. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.