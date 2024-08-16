Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 162,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 380,232 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.84.

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a PE ratio of 109.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnificent Seven ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

