Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Head-To-Head Review

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 6 1 0 2.14 Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.13%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $42.49 billion 1.84 $6.10 billion $2.51 14.62 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.08 $388.30 million $2.01 12.51

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.05% 21.98% 11.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.