Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.63

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 12534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$266.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

