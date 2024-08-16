Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,599 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$414,439.23.
Shares of TSE MFC remained flat at C$35.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,413,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
