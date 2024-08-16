Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $42.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of CART opened at $32.35 on Friday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,586.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

