Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.