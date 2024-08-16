Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

