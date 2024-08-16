Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,548.57. 24,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,670. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,565.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,533.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

