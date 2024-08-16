Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 43,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,169. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 88.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

