MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Up 3.6%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 133,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 954,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 330.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 79,328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 81.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

