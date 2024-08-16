MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Up 3.6%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 133,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 954,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
MasterBrand Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasterBrand
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.