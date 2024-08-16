Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 149,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,669,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Match Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

