Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,868. The company has a market capitalization of $270.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

