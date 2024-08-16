Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.