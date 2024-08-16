Medtronic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,935 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 9,283 put options.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %
Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. 1,913,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,396. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.