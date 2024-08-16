Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 3.7%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 327,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,147,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 760,200 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 366,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

