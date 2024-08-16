Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercer International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 56,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.