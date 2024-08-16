Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $210.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

