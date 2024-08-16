Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.00. 1,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $700.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.