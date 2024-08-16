MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a report on Friday, April 19th.
MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.
