MetFi Reaches One Day Volume of $425,011.19 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $69.30 million and $425,011.19 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.58414063 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $424,766.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

