Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities raised Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
