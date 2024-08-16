MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Up 4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.59. 378,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 530,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

