Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $118.04. 182,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,157,766. The stock has a market cap of $465.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

