Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Trading Up 3.9%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.51. 17,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 70,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $680.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 146.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

